The Raleigh County Association of Retired School Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley. Lunch will follow the meeting, at $2.50 per person.
Raleigh County Association of Retired School Employees to meet
