The Anti-Rabies Clinic time and locations are listed for the vaccination of all dogs and cats. State law requires that a tax be paid on all dogs 6 months of age or older.
Dog County tags are $3; dog rabies are $9; Distemper Parvo Virus is $20 and Bordetella is $15.
Rabies shot for cats are $9; distemper is $25; Leukemia is $30 and Distemper-Leukemia is $35.
This is a cash or checks only clinic. A mask or face covering must be worn and social distancing practiced at all times.
June 5: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Tractor Supply Company at the Old Raleigh Mall parking lot; also 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Sophia City Parking lot.
June 7: Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dorothy Post Office; 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Rebecca Chapel at Rock Creek and 2 to 4 p.m. at the Arnett Chapel (behind the church) in Arnett.
Tuesday, June 8: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., GracePointe Fellowship at Harper; 10:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Bolt Church of God, Bolt; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Raleigh County Assessor/Sheriff Office in Glen Daniel and 4 to 5:45 p.m. at the Old Lester Elementary School, Lester.
Wednesday, June 9: from 9 to 10 a.m., Linda K. Epling Stadium at Stanaford; 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Stoco Community Center at Coal City and 2 to 5 p.m. MacArthur Skating Rink at MacArthur.
Thursday, June 10: from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Ghent Volunteer Fire Dept. Sub Station, 657 Hinton Rd. at Shady Spring and 2 to 5 p.m. at Ghent Elementary School, Ghent.
Friday, June 11: from 9 to 10 a.m., Grandview Shell Station, Grandview; 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept., Beaver and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Mabscott Fire Dept., Mabscott.
Saturday, June 12: 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Raleigh County Animal Shelter in Beckley.
Monday, June 14: 9 to 10 a.m., Memorial Baptist Church, Beckley; 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Park Middle School, Beckley and 2 to 5 p.m., Bradley Freewill Baptist Church, Bradley.
For more information you may call Raleigh County Assessor at 304-255-9178 or visit www.raleighcountyassessor.com