Raleigh County was named winner of the Adult Education Program of the Year award by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education.
The recognition, along with others, was a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston.
Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult Education, in conjunction with the West Virginia Adult Education Association, recognizes students and programs for exceptional achievement, dedication, performance and outcomes. Students are honored for rising above challenging circumstances to earn their high school equivalency and/or certifications that increase their opportunities for employment and improve their standard of living. Adult Ed programs are recognized for their enrollment in the programs, contact and distance education hours, percentage of measures met, serving those most in need, and retention and obtaining industry-recognized credentials.
