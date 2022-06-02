The Raleigh County 4-H Camp has announced its sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. The camp will be at 200 Martin St. in Daniels on June 13-June 17 and June 19-June 23.
Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. To be eligible to receive free meals at a residential camp or an enrolled program, children must meet the income guidelines for reduced price meals in the National School Lunch Program. The income guidelines for reduced price meals by family size are listed below. Children who are part of households that receive SNAP and/or TANF assistance are automatically eligible to receive free meals.
Eligibility is based on the following income guidelines:
Annual family income before deductions for
one person - yearly income of $23,828 or monthly $1,986
two people - yearly $32,227 or monthly $2,686
three people - yearly $40,626 or monthly $3,386
four people - yearly $49,025 or monthly $4,086
five people - yearly $57,424 or monthly $4,786
six people - $65,823 or monthly $5,486
seven people - $74,222 or monthly $6,186
eight people - $82,621 or monthly $6,886
For each additional person, add yearly $8,399 or monthly $700.
For more information about the Raleigh County 4-H Camp Summer Food Program call Nila Cobb at 304-720-9883.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact UDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027) found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, or fax 202-690-7442 or email program_intake@usda.gov
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.