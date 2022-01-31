The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber 116 1⁄2 N. Heber Street, Beckley.
Highlights of the agenda include: new employees an appointments, grant from Homeland Security for the Special Response Team for $51,000, allocation of $10 million of ARP funds to revenue loss allowance, approval of a $1 million grant to build a new sewer treatment plant in Glen Morgan for Shady Spring PSD, right of way for ambulance crossing for Alpha Resources on Clear Fork Rails to Trails at Panther Creek Crossing, grant to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport for $189,636.00 for mitigation of wetlands at the airport, grant to Coal City Senior Citizens for $7000 to provide meals and assistance to seniors, Dock Boxes for a new camp site at Lake Stephens for $18,273.90 and grant of $1000 to the warming center at Beckley Community United Methodist Church.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. in the commission chamber.
Conference call information:
Dial-in number is 978-990-5449
Access code - 623858
Please put phones on mute