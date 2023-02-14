Raleigh County officials are still seeking grants to fund a sewer extension for those living in the Piney View/Batoff Mountain area.
During the regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, Eric Combs of the Region 1 Planning and Development Council announced that a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (HUD-CDBG) application requesting $2 million for the North Beckley Public Service District sewer extension project has been resubmitted.
The project would provide service to 218 customers who live along a portion of W.Va. 41 as well as those living along Stonewall Road, Shannontown Road, Norwood Lane, Fifth Street, Flannery Road, Cinco Street, Roseville Drive and Piney View Drive in the Piney View/Batoff Mountain area.
The total cost of the project is $8.05 million, Combs explained. The project includes 40,850 linear feet of 8-inch or smaller gravity sewer lines, 11,245 linear feet of 4-inch main sewer lines, multiple 80-gallon-per-minute lift stations, eight grinder stations, 210 manholes, 38 cleanouts, generators and more.
To date the only funding source for the project is a $2 million grant from the Raleigh County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was granted last February after commissioners decided something needed to be done to prevent septic tank runoff from ending up in the New River.
Other potential funding sources include a $2.55 million West Virginia Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant and a $1.5 million West Virginia DEP Clean Water state revolving fund principal forgiveness loan, according to Combs.
“We are applying for 100 percent grants to avoid rate increases by taking on loans,” Combs said, adding that it may be beneficial to speak to those in the governor’s office and members of the state’s congressional delegation to discuss funding sources.
Additionally, commissioners approved a Fair Housing Resolution, which is a requirement to receive the HUD-CDBG grant, and approved the Raleigh County Fair Housing Action Plan.
“Every applicant must do everything they can to further fair housing, and this resolution is toward that effort,” Combs said.
In other business, commissioners approved several funding requests for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Broadband Project including a $5,000 accounting to legal budget amendment request, the project drawdown 6 request for legal services in the amount of $260, and the reduction of the maximum fee for legal services from $30,000 to $10,000 to Spillman, Thomas and Battle.
Commissioners also agreed to purchase an undercover vehicle for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department for $35,000 out of the cable franchise fund, provided $8,000 in funding to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging for annual meal assistance to Coal City senior citizens, and approved the AML drawdown number 10 in the amount of $550 and local funds drawdown number 9 in the amount of $467.50 for the Clear Fork Rails to Trails project.
