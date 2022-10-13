The Raleigh County Commission will be presenting a lifesaving award for Raleigh County Sheriff Deputy R. McDaniel at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1 a.m., in commission chambers.
Commissioners are also scheduled to hear from Jerry Farley of the Cool Ridge/Flat Top Public Service District and Thrasher Engineering on the Ellison Ridge sewer extension and consider approval of church precincts for the November general election.
