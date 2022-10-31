The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in its chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley.

Under new business on the agenda are:

• New employee at the Day Report Center: Nathan Delimont, male drug testing technician.

• Approval of funding of $135,000 on the Cool Ridge/Flat Top Public Service District Ellison Ridge water extension.

• Approval of Sonicwall Firewall for three years in the amount of $3,802.04.

• Approval of purchase of Sonicwall router, managed switch, and wireless access point for judicial annex in the amount of $3,708.06.

• Approval of Raleigh County Memorial Airport broadband expansion project drawdown number 5 for $480.

• Approve removal of fiduciary commissioner for the estate of Madrith Chambers.

• Approval of a $10,000 payment to Save Your County from Charleston.

