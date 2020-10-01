The Raleigh County Commission will meet Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. in regular session.
On the agenda is a report by the county clerk for a change in polling place for Precinct 25 in Rhodell, and approval of polling place releases.
Among other business, the commissioners will also consider a courthouse improvement authority application, the purchase of five new vehicles for the sheriff’s department at a cost of $189,775 and the approval of Community Block Grant evidentiary evidence for the Raleigh County Airport broadband grant.