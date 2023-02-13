The Raleigh County Commission will consider approval of an action plan for County Fair Housing and a resubmission of and resolution for application of a Community Development Block Grant for the Piney View-Batoff Mountain sewer extension project.
Commissioners will also consider, among other new business, funding $8,000 for the Raleigh County Commission on Aging for annual meal assistance to Coal City senior citizens and purchasing an undercover vehicle for the sheriff’s office for $35,000.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in commission chambers at 116 1/2 N. Heber St., Beckley. The meetings are open, but commissioners also provide call-in service at 978-990-5449 with an access code of 623858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.