The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 20, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
Some of the highlights of the agenda include a request and approval of drawdown #1 for White Oak Water Project for $67,852.53, a request to approve an intergovernmental agreement among the City of Beckley, Raleigh County Commission and the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority regarding developing a tract of land to be used for demolition waste from abandoned buildings, a request to purchase new voting machines based on approval of contract, and a presentation from Just for Kids.
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. in the Commission Chamber, 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.