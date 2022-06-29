The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session on Friday, July 1, at 9 a.m. in commission chambers for the purpose of approving two new hires, Houston Shrewsbury as deputy sheriff and Cynthia Jennings as deputy clerk in the sheriff’s tax department.
Raleigh Commission to meet Friday
