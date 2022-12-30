The Raleigh County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in chambers to hold its organizational meeting for the new year, electing county commission president, approving rules and regulations governing public meetings, approving the county’s holiday schedule for the coming year and pay period schedule as well.
Following that annual meeting, the commission will be back in regular session to welcome new sheriff department employees – Matthew S. Dunlap, deputy; Howard Elijah Farnsworth, deputy; and Mikaylla Epling, assistant to the sheriff.
Commissioners will also consider a computer support contract for Global Service & Technology for IT services in the sum of $2,050 monthly, and consider a grant in the amount of $2,000 to the Beckley Community United Methodist Church for the Beckley warming center.
Commissioners will also hear property safety complaints form Dennis Ray Shrewsbury Jr. at 2326 Tams Highway, Soak Creelk; Calvin Spencer at 129 Trump Lane in Daniels; Mark Bolen at 103 and 107 Gunter Road; Martha Honker at 146 Upper Sandlick Road; and Beaver Coal Company at 580 Fitzpatrick Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.