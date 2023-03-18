The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 21, to consider proposals to repair the pavilion and fire picnic shelters at Lake Stephens for a total of $49,550.
Also on the budget for the 10 a.m. meeting in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St. in Beckley is consideration of an agreement between the West Virginia Conservation Agency and the Raleigh County Commission concerning stream restoration, bank stabilization, and blockage removal.
The meeting is open to the public. It is also accessible via conference call with a dial-in number of 978-990-5449 and an access code of that 623858.
