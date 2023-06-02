In an updated agenda released Friday, the Raleigh County Commission will consider decommissioning Raleigh Solar at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., Beckley.
Also on the agenda are a pair of rezoning requests – for four parcels totaling 14 acres at 255 Racetrack Road in Mount Hope from R1 to B1 and 14 parcels owned by Northside Properties, LLC, totaling 107 acres to the west of U.S. 19 in the Bradley area.
Also on the agenda, commissioners will consider an $8,000 grant to Theatre West Virginia.
Appointments scheduled for the commission's approval are:
• Reappointment of Mike Tyree to the Raleigh County Planning & Zoning Commission
• Reappointment of Gavin Ward to the Raleigh County Planning & Zoning Commission
• Appointment of C.L. Wilkerson to the Raleigh County Public Defenders Corporation
• Reappointment of Detlef Ulfers to the Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board
• Reappointment of Brian Bell to the Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board
• Reappointment of Sherrie Hunter to the Raleigh County Property Safety Agency Board
On its initial agenda released Thursday, the commission was to consider a resolution that would approve the issuance of revenue bonds of up to $19 million by the Raleigh County Building Commission for the expansion of a plastics manufacturing facility for use by Klöckner Pentaplast of America, Inc.
Conference call is available for those who cannot make it to the meeting. The dial-in number is 978-990-5449 with the access code of 623858.
