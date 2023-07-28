The Raleigh County Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. to consider a $327,475 Abandoned Mine Land drawdown for Clear Fork Rails to Trails.
Commissions will also hear updates on 10 different property complaints.
The meeting, in commission chambers at 116 ½ N. Heber St., is open to the public.
People can also phone in to listen to the proceedings by calling 978-990-5449 with access code 623858.
