County Commission President Dave Tolliver said Monday that the full commission is waiting for movement on two fronts before making a decision on a request by Gov. Jim Justice to grant tax increment financing (TIF).
The request is being made by the Bellwood Corporation, owned by the governor, for two parcels that the Justice family owns near Tamarack.
TIF is a geographically targeted economic development tool. It captures the increase in property taxes, and sometimes other taxes, resulting from new development, and diverts that revenue to subsidize that development.
Thrasher Engineering, the company that designed the engineering plans for the commercial property, had first asked Raleigh Commission in March to grant a $19.5 million TIF plan for 30 years on the two parcels, Briar Patch Golf Links and the house once owned by Hulett Smith.
Justice has plans to add commercial spaces, professional offices, retail space and housing that includes a nine-hole golf course, along with single-family homes, multi-family apartment complexes and senior living facilities.
Bellwood Corporation reported in April the tax relief would support public infrastructure on the 30 acres, including $200 million of new construction activity.
Commission voted in August to let Bellwood submit a plan to the West Virginia Development Office. If the state approved the plan, Commission agreed to consider the request for TIF.
As of Monday, Tolliver said, the developer had taken no steps to submit a plan to the Development Office. Tolliver said he is not sure of the entity responsible for submitting the plan, whether it would be Thrasher or Bellwood.
“What we’re going to do is find out, are they going to bring it?” said Tolliver. “Whoever, the developer, Justice or Thrasher, someone’s going to send it in to the Development Office.“Nothing can be done until the Development Office looks at it.”
Meanwhile, commission has been in meetings with City of Beckley officials to hear a proposal, developed by city treasurer Billie Trump, that would annex part of Justice’s requested properties into city limits and create a TIF district.
In return, the city would help the county by paying a portion of the jail bill, which the county is paying by itself.
The city may collect B&O taxes and the one-percent tax while granting the revenue diversion to Bellwood. The county may not collect either tax.
Tolliver said that the county must wait on the city to make the next move.
“The city can’t apply for TIF until they annex it,” said Tolliver. “We’re waiting on the city.”
Trump said Monday it is “way too early” for the city to present a concrete plan on jail bill payment.
“There are a lot of things that have to fall into place before a TIF in the city is even put into motion,” he said. “The county has a significant jail bill that the city could help with.
“The amount of assistance would be determined by council,” he added. “And any amount would be dependent upon the funds generated.”