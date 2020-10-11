The Raleigh County Commission will meet in special session on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m., in the Commission Chambers at 116 1⁄2 N. Heber St., Beckley.
The agenda will be:
1. Call to Order
2. Roll Call
3. Invocation
4. Pledge of Allegiance
5. New Business
5.1 Acceptance and Approval of a donation to the Beckley Dream Center for the amount of $12,000 to support the program that provides food distributions to the citizens.
5.2 Acceptance and Approval of a donation to the Raleigh County Commission on Aging for the amount of $12,500 to support the food distributions for senior citizens.
6. Adjournment
The next regularly scheduled Raleigh County Commission meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., in the Commission Chambers.