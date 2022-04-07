The Raleigh County Commission approved all locations for the 58 polling places for the upcoming May primary during the regular meeting Tuesday.
County officials are now notifying voters of where they will go to vote.
“If anybody needs to know where they’re voting, we’re sending out 70,000 letters to all the people, where they’re going to vote, if the precincts have changed,” Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Thursday.
Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth also on Tuesday approved the establishment of an office in the Raleigh Courthouse for the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.
Lawmakers created the appeals court during the 2021 legislative session. Tolliver said counties are providing offices for the new court.
In other actions, the commission voted to give the sewer lines at Raleigh County Memorial Airport to the Beckley Sanitary Board. BSB placed the lines several years ago but right-of-way was never granted by the county, Tolliver said.
The commission’s vote allows the city to maintain the manholes and lines and to assume ownership.
The commission also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Beckley and the Raleigh Solid Waste Authority that permits the city to take waste from demolished houses to the SWA landfill and approved the annual proclamation of fair housing, which is an agreement that Raleigh Housing Authority will follow fair practices and nondiscrimination.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Department will have furniture to move in to the new headquarters that is being built at Pinecrest Industrial Park, after the commission approved a $543,000 bid for new furniture.
“When the building gets done, we’ll have the furniture ready to move in,” Tolliver said on Thursday.
Capitol Furniture placed the winning bid and will furnish the new headquarters.
The commission also approved five new vehicles for the sheriff’s department for $193,000, a vehicle for Code Enforcement and a vehicle for the Day Reporting Center for $59,266, Tolliver said.