There were 135,163 911 calls made to Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center in 2021, EOC spokesman Richard Filipek reported to Raleigh Commission during the regular meeting Tuesday.
In his annual report to Commission, Filipek said that Beckley Police Department answered 30,802 calls, Raleigh Sheriff’s Office responded to 21,924 calls, Sophia Police Department 3,251, West Virginia State Police 2,132, Mabscott Police Department 521 and Lester Police Department 257.
Filipek told Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth that Raleigh Sheriff’s officers conducted 2,825 traffic stops and responded to 521 calls for extra patrol, while BPD took 7,433 calls for extra patrol and conducted 5,314 traffic stops.
There were 1,973 animal control calls.
Of the 5,774 fire calls that EOC dispatched, Filipek said, Beckley Fire Department responded to 2,921.
There were 15,025 calls for ambulances, he reported.
Filipek added that EOC has worked on Covid response and also set up a mock disaster for training earlier this year.
“As you can see, we’ve been very busy,” he concluded.
“That’s saying it, mildly,” agreed Tolliver.
Commission approved a budget revision submitted by county administrator Jay Quesenberry.
A number of offices had revisions, including Commission (from $2,977,209 to $2,594,039), County Clerk (1,050,140 to $1,079,206), Circuit Clerk ($1,164,870 to $1,200,718), Sheriff/Treasurer ($697,923 to $713,425), Prosecuting Attorney ($1,569,784 to $1,600,788), Assessor ($933,499 to $979,036), Fiduciary Supervisor ($183,899 to $189,713), Elections/County Clerk ($415,590 to $423,341), Courthouse ($1,260,296 to $1,278,199), Geographic Information System ($100,574 to $102,512), Rehabilitation of Property ($149,144 to $154,958), Building Inspection ($285,348 to $293,099), Transfers/Reimbursements based on audit findings ($293,093 to $303,592) Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Division ($5,207,377 to $5,340,110), Sheriff Process Server ($138,398 to $142,274), Home Confinement ($195,356 to $201,170), Fire Coordinator ($75,169 to $77,107), Central Garage ($378,300 to $382,176), Community Based Corrections ($605,976 to W$623,416) and Litter Control ($120,171 to $124,047).
Only Commission’s budget saw a decrease ($396,734).
Sheriff’s Law Enforcement saw the biggest increase ($132,733) and also had the largest budget.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had the second highest budget ($1,600,788)
In other actions:
l Commission approved to pay $13,125 to Gary R. Hall to conduct a survey of the incomes of 326 residents who live in the Harper Eccles area. The residents will benefit from the Harper Eccles sewer extension project that the county oversees.
Tolliver said the survey will correct a federal record that places the average income per household at Eccles at $44,000. More accurate data, collected by Hall, will aid the county in seeking a Small Cities Grant.
Tolliver added that four water projects are being conducted.
l Commission approved a memorandum to rent to Raleigh Family Court until 2026. The court pays $6,200 in rent, Quesenberry said.
l Commission approved a resolution to seek $1.5 million in federal funding from Appalachian Regional Commission for development of Phase II of the $5.2 million Clear Fork Rails to Trails project. Project coordinators also plan to ask for $500,000 in funding from the Economic Development Administration and the West Virginia Brownfields.
l Commission approved a bid by the company Mallimar, based in Raleigh County, for a bid of $21,253.50 to install equipment on sheriff’s cars. At Duckworth’s suggestion, Tolliver voted in favor of giving the bid to Mallimar because it is a local company. The second company, ESI of Charleston, had the bid last time and had made a bid of $21,600 on the current job.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Lt. J.L. Redden recommended ESI because he said that ESI has performed well and that Mallimar had in 2019 not installed equipment properly. Sheriff Scott Van Meter said he also wanted ESI.
“I have to go with my guy,” said Van Meter. “ESI does a good job.”
Duckworth said that a $100 difference in favor of a local company was fair, and Tolliver said that he would give Mallimar another chance.
County attorney Bill Roop said that ESI may question why they did not get the bid, and the reason is that Mallimar is closer and does not require so much travel.
Epling was in favor of awarding the bid to ESI and did not vote to give Mallimar the bid.
“I’m going to go with ESI,” she said. “This is not hypothetical.”
l Commission passed a resolution to work with New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), a formality.
l Commission approved the Board of Review and Equalization schedule.
l Commission approved running a Class II legal ad for redistricting in The Register-Herald. The ad will alert the public that Commission will consider entering the necessary orders regarding changes in magisterial district polling places for Raleigh County, based on population shifts and in accordance with the 2020 U.S. Census. The change is permanent and will go into effect during the May 10, 2022, primary election.