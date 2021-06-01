Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday granted a bid to a Summersville company to install a new roof on the Raleigh County Day Report Center.
Alpha Roofing and HVAC Services made a bid of $48,770 to place the roof on the 18,752 square foot building at West Prince Street.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth opened and read aloud the four bids. Alpha made the lowest bid, while Tecta American Roofing Redefined, a national roofing company based in Baltimore, Md., made the highest bid at more than $95,000.
Frye Roofing made a bid of about $55,994, while Fairfax Inc. of Chesapeake, Ohio, offered a bid of $65,000.
Assistant County Administrator Billy Michael looked over the opened bids and recommended that Alpha's bid be accepted.
"It does appear that Alpha has addressed all the specifics we asked for, and their bid is for $48,770," said Michael. "I'd recommend their bid."
Commission unanimously approved the bid.
He told Commissioner Epling that it will likely take 14 days for Alpha crews to complete the job, depending on weather.
In other matters:
• Commission approved but did not discuss a memorandum of understanding that a water line will be extended to the county line in the Cool Ridge/Flat Top/White Oak water line extension project.
• Commissioners approved a due grant application from the Raleigh Sheriff's Office for $5,000 but did not discuss the matter.
• Commission approved but did not discuss a new rule of grant reimbursement. Reimbursement for the total budget was $5,000 cash and expenditures of $36,043.
• County Administrator Jay Quensenbury read aloud a proclamation of congratulations from Commission to Shady Spring High School Sports. Shady Spring coaches and athletes brought home state titles in the 2021 girls volleyball, 2021 boys basketball and boys golf.
• Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Darl Poling attended the meeting "to watch democracy in action," he said.
• There was no public participation.
• The next regular commission meeting will be June 22 at 10 a.m. There will be no meeting on June 15 since commissioners must attend a training event for elected officials.