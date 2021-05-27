The following indictments were returned by the May 2021 Raleigh County grand jury.
An indictment is not proof of guilt, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick III
Individuals are to report on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. in Judicial courtroom A on the third floor of the Judicial Annex.
Incarcerated inmates will be arraigned first.
Breanna Sage Blankenship, Brink Road, Lewisburg: driving impaired-second offense; driving impaired causing serious bodily injury, 2 counts; gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; driving impaired with child endangerment; driving suspended-ADM; felony conspiracy
Zephaniah Joel Branham, Jamison Street, Beckley: first degree robbery; use or presentment of firearm
Gary Lee Canterbury, South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley: shoplifting-third, 2 counts
Devon Anthony Clouse, Slab Fork Road, Slab Fork: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance; no operators’
Virginia Hope Craigo, Prince: gross child neglect creating substantial risk of injury or death; no child restraint; no operators’
William Edward Dalton, Willis Avenue, Crab Orchard: wanton endangerment with firearm; domestic assault
Jerry Kenneth Dickens, Bolt: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Robert H. Duncan Jr., Shady Lane, Beckley: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; destruction of property; petit larceny; misdemeanor transferring stolen property; obstructing
Mary D. Ellison, Lundy Lane, Beckley: grand larceny; shoplifting-second offense
Charles E. Grandjean, East Prince Street, Beckley: shoplifting-third offense
Tyrone Van Ness Gwinn, Sanger Road, Oak Hill: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Wayne Edward Hill, Braxton Drive, Bluefield: malicious wounding
Aaron James Hornsby, Pluto Road, Shady Spring: driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; expired motor vehicle insurance
Albert Shacore-Joshua Jones, Prest Street, Detroit, Mich.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts
Charles Scott Kingery, Lucas Lane, Danville: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Sommer Margaret Kunkle, Pitzer Trailer Park, Shady Spring: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Brandon Corey Mays, Pitzer Trailer Park, Shady Spring: delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Betty Jean McGuffin, Latta Court, Beckley: shoplifting-third offense
Sean Lawrence McKinney, Circleview Drive, Beckley: grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy
Alex Hunter Mills, Harmon Drive, Odd: third degree sexual assault, 2 counts
Kristopher D. Osborne, Light Addition, Beckley: grand larceny; driving suspended-ADM-third offense; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; failure to maintain control
Jasper Leonard Pike III, Millcreek Road, Mount Hope: prohibited person in possession of firearm; driving impaired; driving suspended (ADM); no motor vehicle insurance
Alicia Porterfield, Mont Phillips Road, Shady Spring: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Terry Randall Price Jr., South Logan Turnpike, Fairdale: prohibited possession of firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Ronald Lee Roberts II, Cemetery Road, Beaver: driving revoked due to DUI-third offense, 3 counts; possession of a controlled substance; no insurance, 2 counts
Jeffrey Scott Sickles, unknown: grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy
Benjamin Henry Sturgell, Brink Road, Lewisburg: gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death; felony conspiracy
Rashad Akheem, Industrial Drive, Beckley: first degree murder; attempted first degree murder; malicious wounding; child abuse resulting in death; domestic battery, 2 counts
Stephanie Jan Tincher, Seebert Road, Hillsboro: forgery/shoplifting
Glenn Junior Vass, Chestnut Avenue, Oak Hill: soliciting a minor; patronizing a victim of sexual servitude
John W. Whittaker Jr., Odd Road, Odd: failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender-second offense
Johnny M. Williams, Coal River Road: burglary; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit burglary; destruction of property
Don Edward Wilson, Glenview Road, Crab Orchard: strangulation; domestic battery; unlawful detention; interfering with emergency communication; obstructing a police officer
Judge Robert A. Burnside Jr.
Individuals are to report Tuesday, June 8, at 1:30 p.m. to Judicial Courtroom B on the third floor of the Judicial annex.
Crystal Gayle Boggess, North Manson Court, Naoma: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; prohibited item into the state of West Virginia
Christopher Canterbury, Scarbro: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Ronald Lee Christian Jr., Dorcas Avenue, Beckley: second degree sexual assault; incest; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or a person in position of trust
Darrius Jamal Cook, Sour Street, Beckley: fleeing in vehicle with bodily injury; malicious assault on law enforcement officer
Charles Emory Cowley, Glen Daniel: driving impaired-third offense/fleeing while impaired
Raymond Troy Daughery, Underwood Street, Mabscott: failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender-second offense
Jerry Kenneth Dickens, Bold Road, Bolt: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Christy D. Eakes, Crawford Street, Beckley: fraud with access device, 9 counts
Marcella Marian Fields, Thomas Road, Tallmadge, Ohio: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: fentanyl; felony conspiracy
Freedom Fortune, Bolton Drive, Crab Orchard: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited possession of firearm
Amanda Lynn Gardner, Hartley Avenue, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance
Sherri Lynn Hale, Mountain Top Road, Odd: prohibited person in possession of firearm
Robert Lee Johnson II, Inman Street, Akron, Ohio: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Rachel Dawn Kerr (Smith), Stanaford: shoplifting-third offense; felony conspiracy
Jarod Taylor Lilly, West Wood Drive, Beckley: unlawful wounding; domestic battery; disorderly conduct; obstructing; public intoxication
William James Marsh, Barns Court, Crab Orchard: driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; obstructing; false information to W.Va. State Police
Taylor Carl Martin, Slab Fork Road, Slab Fork: burglary; felony destruction of property
Haley Rose McDowell, Gatewood Road, Fayetteville: burglary; felony transfer stolen property; felony conspiracy
James William Messer, McAplin Road, Stotesbury: wanton endangerment, 4 countsts; use or presentment of firearm; shooting within 500 feet of dwelling
Darnell D. Mitchell, unknown: grand larceny
Martrell Laviece Mitchell, East Prince Street, Beckley: prohibited possession of firearm
Jerry Moul, Meadow Bridge: contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail; driving impaired; possession of a controlled substance
Roger Lee Plumley, Hatfield Road, Crab Orchard: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Devon Michael Pratt, Blackhawk Lane, Cool Ridge: first degree murder; use of firearm
James Edward Pratt Jr., Black Hawk Lane, Cool Ridge: possession of a controlled substance, to-wit: fentanyl; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Gabriel Xavier Southard, Dean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa.: use of minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct
Larry Lee Spillman, Oakwood Avenue, Beckley: driving revoked due to DUI-third offense; shoplifting
Jared Franklin Taylor, Eastview Lane, Beckley: delivery of a controlled substance, 3 counts; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Michael S. Thorn, Jeffries Road, Fayetteville: burglary; felony transferring stolen property; felony conspiracy
Christopher Lee Tolliver, South Heber Street, Beckley: failure to register as sex offender or providing false information as a sex offender-third offense, 3 counts
Christian Dewayne Warwick, Scarbro: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Danielle Catherine Warwick (Milam), Selden Street, Crab Orchard: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy
Rodney Wayne Webb, New Guinea Avenue, Beckley: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; petit larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy; fleeing on foot
Bobbie Kay Williams, Harper Road, Harper Heights: shoplifting-third offense
Judge Andrew G. Dimlich
Individuals are to report Thursday, June 10 at 9 .m. to the Judicial Courtroom on the first floor of the Judicial Annex
Jason Randall Clay, Stephenson: burglary; felony conspiracy; obstructing; destruction of property
Jackie Lynn Collins, Hoo Hoo Hollow Road, Lester: shoplifting-third offense
Michael Crouch, Sophia: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony destruction of property
Robin Denise Day, Rock Road, Christiansburg, Va.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Curtis James Dixon, Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, Ohio: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit: fentanyl
Maurice Anthony Douglas, Hargrove Street, Beckley: malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Donna Marie Fortner, Linden Street, Beckley: cruelty to animals
Stephanie Frazie, Clyburn Street, Beckley: contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail, 4 counts
Christopher Lee Gill, Beaver: third degree sexual assault
Dennis Wayne Gwinn, Crawford Drive, Cool Ridge: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony; conspiracy; fleeing
Brittani H. Harris, Mahan Street, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; no motor vehicle insurance: driving suspended-ADM
Shawn Michael Johnston, West Locust Street, Beckley: driving impaired-third offense; driving revoked due to DUI-second offense
Sommer Margaret Kunkle, Pine Street, Shady Spring: felony false pretenses; felony conspiracy
Lynn Thomas Lambert, Soak Creek: delivery of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts; prohibited possession of firearm
Corey Ashton Lynch, Beaver: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy; driving impaired causing bodily injury
Brandon Corey Mays, Pine Street, Shady Spring: felony false pretenses; felony conspiracy
Tyrique Paul Medley, Meadows Court, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Anthony Jerome Montrose, Sullivan Road, Glen Morgan: shoplifting-third offense, 3 counts
Thaddeous J. Outley, Indiana Street, Detroit, Mich.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Roger Lee Plumley II, Edgar Street, Saint Albans: prohibited possession of firearm; misdemeanor transferring stolen property
Timothy Rhodes, Anderson Street, White Oak: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a CS, 5 counts
Theresa Gail Richmond, Boyd Crawford Road, Cool Ridge: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of firearm
William Burton Shingleton, Bellwood Drive, Beckley: failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
John Michael Sizemore, Sixth Street, Mullens: burglary; felony conspiracy; destruction of property; expired operators’; driving impaired
Jerry Lee Smales, Antonio Avenue, Beckley: felony false pretense, 2 counts; felony fraudulent schemes
Larry Lee Spillman, Oakwood Avenue, Beckley: driving revoked due to DUI-third offense
Tommy David Tilley, Crescent Road, Beckley: grand larceny
Matthew Tyler Vaughn, Stoney Avenue, Crab Orchard: strangulation; domestic battery; unlawful detention
James Lloyd Walker, Bridgemore Drive, Charlotte, N.C.: malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Kevin Maurice Walton, Colorado Street, Mount Hope: malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Elijah Ward, True Road, Hinton: contraband into Southern Regional Jail: assault on a government representative
Anthonie C. White, Courrville Street, Detroit, Mich.: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Nathaniel Patrick Wilburn, Walker Street, Cool Ridge: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts; obstructing
Judge Darl W. Poling
Date and time to be announced
(Judicial Courtroom C on the third floor of the Judicial Annex)
Brandon Lee Beverly, Whitesville: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property
Evelyn Dunkle Bowyer, Ritter Drive, Shady Spring: child abuse resulting in injury
Charles Roland Breckenridge, Earl Street, Beckley: felon in possession of firearm; no insurance; expired registration; driving revoked due to DUI
Eric Timothy Cook, Airport Road, Beaver: shoplifting-third offense
Charles Emory Cowley, Dale Drive, Glen Daniel: failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 5 counts
Christina Ann Crum, Verdunville: breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; felony conspiracy; destruction of property
Jerry Kenneth Dickens, Bolt: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Miranda Michelle Duncan, Belle Street, Ansted: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts; felony conspiracy
Kaine William Durham, Pine Grove Circle, Daniels: prohibited person in possession of firearm, 2 counts
Christy D. Eakes, Crawford Street, Beckley: burglary; destruction of property
David Jeffrey Edwards, Louisa Lane, Daniels: delivery of a controlled substance, 5 counts
Joshua Dale Graham, Sprite Lane, Beckley: fleeing with reckless indifference; fraudulent registration plate; reckless driving
Randall Jack Hampton, Brammer Avenue, Midway: prohibited person in possession of firearm
Tyler J. Hesson, Carsey Drive, Mason: delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 4 counts; felony conspiracy; prohibited possession of firearm
Staci Michelle Hubbard: attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: unlawful assault; felony conspiracy
Devante Lamont Hoover, Westline Drive, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; contraband onto grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Devon K. Lee, Ewart Avenue, Beckley: first degree robbery; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy; interfering with emergency communications; domestic battery, 2 counts; destruction of property; fleeing from police officer on foot; possession of a controlled substance
Sean Lawrence McKinney, Harper Road, Beckley: grand larceny; destruction of property; felony conspiracy
Adam Gregory Meeks, Oceana: contraband substance onto the Grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Adrian Lance Morris, Walnut Street, Fairmont: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; obstructing
Christopher Lee O’Dell, Crawley: soliciting a minor via computer
Christopher Dale Piercy, Meugen Street, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Ayla Analee Plumley, Madison Street, Mount Hope: forgery; receiving; transferring stolen goods, 6 counts
Roger Lee Plumley, Hatfield Road, Crab Orchard: first degree murder; wanton endangerment; use of a firearm, 2 counts; prohibited possession of firearm
Theresa Gail Richmond, Boyd Crawford Road, Cool Ridge: delivery of a controlled substance, 3 counts
Santonyo D. Robinson Jr., Jager Street, Beckley: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; prohibited person in possession of firearm
Gary Paul Saye, Saye Lane, Coal City: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; driving revoked due to DUI; no insurance; improper registration
Mary Catherine Saye, Mulkey Lane, Princeton: shoplifting-third offense
Jeffrey Scott Sickles, unknown: grand larceny; felony destruction of property; felony conspiracy
Edward Leon Smith, Antonio Avenue, Beckley: second degree sexual assault; kidnapping
Edward Leon Smith, Antonio Avenue, Beckley: first degree robbery; malicious wounding; felony conspiracy
Marenda Gail Smith, Bowing Street, Beckley: fleeing with reckless indifference
Sara Ashley Snider, Firetrail Road, Shady Spring: fraud with access device, 14 counts
Charles Tolley II, Central Avenue, Tolleytown: attempt to commit a felony-to-wit: unlawful assault; felony conspiracy; violation of DVP; obstructing