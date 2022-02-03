The Raleigh County Emergency Food and Shelter Board is now accepting applications from new agencies wishing assistance in funding their emergency food and shelter programs.
Last year five agencies serving the needs of Raleigh County received funding from the EFSP grant. Any requests for funding must be received no later than Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Applications are to be sent to Jack Turner, executive director, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Board of Directors for Raleigh County will meet to determine the final distribution of money.