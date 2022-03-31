After more than two years of masks, social distancing and elbow handshakes, Covid appeared to be a thing of the past at the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce's 101st annual dinner, where more than 600 people were gathered.
Marking the chamber’s largest dinner gathering not only since Covid began but in the more than a century of annual dinners, Michelle Rotellini, president and chief executive officer of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the gathering was a sign of a community being healed from the pandemic.
“It's really indicative of where our community is heading,” she said. “We are back and stronger than ever, and I think having this many folks come out for a night like tonight is proof of that.”
Rotellini said the estimated total for those in attendance at the annual dinner Thursday evening at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center was 680.
Although masks no longer hung from the faces of the majority of people who attended, thoughts of Covid still hung in the air with many remarking how pleasantly surprised they were that this gathering was able to take place at all.
Helping to put into perspective all the hardships and struggles faced by everyone in the room as a result of the Covid pandemic was retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the evening's featured speaker.
Having served under three governors while leading the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force in response to multiple state emergencies, including the state’s response to the spread of Covid-19 and the state’s recovery from the 2016 flood event, Hoyer said the Covid pandemic was the “most complex, most sophisticated and hardest thing that I've ever been involved in.”
Despite being overjoyed himself that large gatherings were once again safe and possible, Hoyer said the possibility of something like this happening again was almost inevitable.
“This is not the last time in my lifetime that we’ll see something like this,” he said. “We’re going to have to be much better at managing how we take care of and deliver public health care.”
In the midst of a waning Covid pandemic, Hoyer said the country is facing other crises being brought on at the hands of other world leaders.
“We are in the midst of the world's next great power competition,” he said. “We have adversaries who want to challenge the United States leadership in this world.”
Hoyer said those adversaries include Russia, which is looking to divide the American people by feeding them misinformation, and China, which wants to outgrow the country economically, as well as North Korea and Iran.
Yet in the face of Covid, which felt like it might break the entire world, and a war in Ukraine that many are still grappling to make sense of, Hoyer painted a bright picture of what he envisioned as the future of Raleigh County, southern West Virginia and the state as a whole.
“This area has the ability to be a magnet to bring this state back into prominence and make us a national leader, so we win the great power competition and the next time something like polio or an emergency like Covid comes, we’re part of the national solution,” he said.
Providing a different view for the evening was Gov. Jim Justice, who made a brief appearance in order to present Tom Cochran, manager of Raleigh County Memorial Airport, with the chamber’s Community Leadership Award.
After beginning his remarks by talking about the aches and pains of a man in his 70s, including bad knees, back pain and a hip in need of replacing, Justice said no man is more deserving of the chamber’s award than Cochran.
He went on to say that the progress being made in places like Beckley and Raleigh County was a direct result of Cochran as well as all those gathered in the conference center and all those who came before them.
Justice added that, in the age of clean energy, it is important that West Virginians as well as the rest of the country remember that much of that progress is thanks to the state’s coal industry.
In closing, Justice again praised Cochran as “a man whose heart is as big as Texas and a man who has tried for this community beyond belief over and over and over.”
In accepting the award, Cochran said he has humbled to be recognized.
Having worked at the airport since 1997, Cochran spoke of the ups and downs he’s seen it face over the years as well as the challenges faced by the entire region.
But like Hoyer, Cochran was optimistic about the future of the airport, which will soon be under new leadership after his upcoming retirement.