Raleigh Bus #226 will not run Monday due to Covid-19 case

Raleigh County Schools Bus #226 will not run, starting on Monday, after a positive case of Covid was reported from the school bus, Raleigh Schools officials reported Friday.
In a Facebook post, school officials asked the parents of students who ride the bus to contact the Raleigh Health Department.
School officials have not yet given a date of when the bus will begin running again.
Students who are returning from virtual school on Sept. 21 must find their own transportation.
The bus serves students in the East Gulf and Lilly Mountain district of the county and has routes at Coal City Elementary School, Independence Middle School and Independence High School.
During the second week of school, positive cases were also reported at Trap Hill Middle School and on Bus #57, which also serves Independence Middle and Independence High schools.
Raleigh Schools operates on a blended model, with "split" classes that have two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of remote learning at home.