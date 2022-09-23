The Raleigh County Branch of the NAACP, Unit 3238, will have its first meeting for the election on Sept. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. The meeting will be via ZOOM.
Members will elect the nominating committee, which includes no less than five members and no more than 15 members. No more than two of these committee members shall be officers and/or a member of the Executive Committee.
All members must be in good standing to participate. The date of the October meeting will be announced at the September meeting.
