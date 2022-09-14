The regular meeting for the Raleigh County Board of Education was held Tuesday night. Board members approved bids for facility upgrades and hired four new teachers.
The facility upgrades will take place at Stratton Elementary, which is getting new fencing, and at the Academy of Careers and Technology, which is getting new windows.
Dennler's Fencing will provide the fencing at Stratton for a total cost of $249,500.
City Construction is replacing ACT’s windows for a total cost of $2,199,000.
Raleigh County Schools had to bid the window replacement project for ACT twice after initial bids in June came in at roughly $1 million over budget.
In other business, board members approved the superintendent’s recommendations for personnel for the 2022-23 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Serena Starcher said this mainly spells out teachers who will be on bus or after-school duties or will have a coaching position.
Starcher, who took the place of Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price during the meeting which he was absent from, also noted that four teachers were hired as part of these personnel recommendations.
She said that three of those teachers, one elementary teacher and two at the ACT, will start immediately while the fourth, a middle school teacher, will start next school year.
Prior to these votes, board member Richard Snuffer shared with board members recent policy updates he’d learned from a meeting with state school board officials that will impact local school districts.
Snuffer said the school districts are now required to present an academic achievement report at least once a month during meetings. He said these reports must detail current academic needs in the school district as well as how they can be addressed.
He said another change is that goals set by county superintendents must be measurable.
“You can’t just say ‘I’m going to improve math scores’,” Snuffer said. “How much are you going to improve math scores? There’s gotta be a goal. It’s got to be ‘I’m going to improve math scores by 2 percent, 5 percent,’ whatever it’s going to be so when you look at the end of the year, you say ‘OK, I didn’t meet that goal’.”
Later in the meeting, board members approved the superintendent’s goals for the 2022-23 school year without any discussion. The Register-Herald has requested a copy of these goals but has yet to receive them.
Rounding off his comments to board members, Snuffer inquired about why bags of rubber mulch had been stacked near the playground at Maxwell Hill Elementary but not been put out.
A Raleigh County Schools employee told Snuffer they were waiting on a shade structure to be delivered and installed before placing the new mulch on the playground. The employee added that this is the case for several playgrounds in the district.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Munson Hall at the Raleigh County Schools Central Office.
