Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons will prosecute the criminal cases of three Oak Hill suspects who are accused of torturing and killing an 8-year-old Fayette County girl in December 2018, Parsons said Friday.
In December, Parsons said, he was appointed special prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest in Fayette Circuit Court.
Marty Browning Jr., 35, Julie Titchenell Browning, 37, and Sherie Titchenell, 36, are all charged with one count each of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian and child abuse and neglect resulting in death.
Raylee Browning was in the custody of her father, Marty Browning Jr., of Glen Jean. She was living with Browning, Julie and Sherie when she died at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill of rare and serious complications related to untreated pneumonia, according to police.
Witnesses reported to police that the three adults had singled out Raylee for abuse. According to police, Raylee had been beaten with wooden and metal objects, starved, denied an education, forbidden to drink water for three days and forced to wear a diaper and sleep on a floor.
Oak Hill Police Department officers arrested the father, Julie and Sherie in December 2019. Julie was the reigning 2019 Mrs. Oak Leaf at the time of her arrest.
OHPD Chief Mike Whisman and other Fayette officials reported that the investigation, which was led by Cpl. James Pack, was slowed when West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources refused to provide Raylee's records to police. Pack had received a portion of the records in November 2019.
Former Fayette Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Liz Campbell was originally prosecuting the three suspects in Fayette County. Fayette grand jurors returned indictments against the three in June.
In November, Anthony Ciliberti won the seat of Fayette prosecuting attorney in the general election.
Ciliberti's wife, who had been Raylee's teacher at Nicholas County Elementary School, is a state witness, which resulted in the case being transferred to Parsons.
In September, Fayetteville attorney Anthony Salvatore filed a civil lawsuit in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on behalf of Raylee's mother, Janice Wriston.
Salvatore alleges in the complaint that Child Protective Services ignored reports by Raylee's teachers and others, leading to the girl's death. The agency then hid and falsified records in an alleged attempt to cover Raylee's abuse, according to the civil lawsuit.
This version corrects an earlier version of the article, which reported the case had been moved to Raleigh County Circuit Court.