WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is appropriating $4,134,870 for nine West Virginia transportation initiatives, two of them in southern West Virginia.
The funding will be used to construct a new terminal building at the North Central West Virginia Airport, promote roadway safety throughout the state, analyze asphalt options for West Virginia highways and support West Virginia University (WVU) students pursuing advanced degrees in transportation-related disciplines.
Closer to home, $199,200 is being given to the Fayette-Raleigh Metropolitan Planning Organization and $398,040 is going to the city of Bluefield so that those communities can develop a comprehensive safety action plan to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
The funds were made possible through the DOT’s Safe Streets for All program,
