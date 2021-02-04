Raleigh County Memorial Airport Manager Tom Cochran and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher on Thursday announced funding of a multimillion-dollar development plan that is expected to bring 624 jobs and generate $48 million in private investment.
Federal, state and local agencies, including Raleigh County Commission, are contributing investments in the $8.3 million project.
On Thursday, spirits were high as local leaders secured the final $1.75 million in the form of a federal Economic Development Agency (EDA) grant.
EDA contributed $1.75 million into the project, with other federal, state and local agencies contributing $4.85 million, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dennis Alvord said.
Construction is anticipated to start in the spring, according to a project engineer, and full-blown marketing could start next year.
The plan, which calls for development of 105 acres at Raleigh County Memorial Airport, will be anchored by the region's emerging aerospace industry, a vision that Cochran had had for several years.
"This is what I call oceanfront property, when you have dedicated property that's fully developed, full utilities and access to the runway that can take you anywhere you want to go."
The plan will allow for 16 new seven-acre sites, with at least four of the sites having access to the airport's runway — a key component in attracting aerospace and other industries to southern West Virginia, Alvord said.
In October 2019, Cochran's work with NRGRDA led to the airport receiving AEROReady certification, along with the seven-county region of Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, Nicholas, Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties.
The designation certifies that labor, development sites, customization of labor training and infrastructure are in place to support the aerospace industry.
Over the past two years, Cochran and NRGRDA worked with the state's elected officials and federal agencies to secure grants and other investment.
Meanwhile, Cochran and Belcher are marketing the acreage to companies around the nation.
They plan to attract those who may take advantage of the site-ready development and the 6,750-foot runway, which Cochran pointed out could be expanded to 8,000 feet without leaving a shortage of land for development.
West Virginia University Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College are training workers for the aerospace industry. Both institutions have committed to providing customized workforce training for companies that relocate to the park.
"We're just making ourselves marketable," said Cochran. "We certainly have the opportunities and displaced coal miners here who can do these types of jobs."
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said county officials are invested in order to put people to work.
"With the new site development, we're looking for jobs," Tolliver said, adding, "You have to give credit where credit is due. Tom Cochran is the cog in the wheel. Tom has worked tirelessly in getting businesses to come into the Airport Industrial Park.
"I mean, we put up some money," he said. "That's true. But all credit goes to Tom."
Tolliver has also lauded Belcher as a driving force on the project.
Jason Roberts, executive director of Region One Development, said the project is likely to generate economic development for the entire region and to lead to vast improvements of the transportation system in the state.
"It's one of the most significant projects in southern West Virginia, if not the state," Roberts said.
Eric Coverly, project manager for E.L. Robinson Engineering, said the project is currently in the last phase of design. Engineers are seeking permits, and environmental permitting at the airport has been a significant factor in moving the project forward.
Construction could start as early as the spring, and the site will be developed and available for full-blown marketing by late next year or early next spring, Coverly predicted.
"This project did, scheduling-wise, hit at a good point," he noted.
Randall Lewis of E.L. Robinson said the project is a "huge leader" in economic development and that it will likely have one of the greatest impacts on transportation in many decades.
"You have an overall plan that deals with the aviation industry, basically, from start to finish," he said. "I think that plan will help build out the developable acres you will have, when we're done with the project."
Gov. Jim Justice and other elected officials reacted to the news in pre-recorded messages.
“This project means so much to the people of southern West Virginia and I could never thank the EDA enough for their contribution to this effort,” said Justice. “We have so many exciting economic development projects going on right now in our state, it’s unbelievable.
"But when you’re talking about a project that’s going to bring hundreds of jobs and millions upon millions of dollars of economic impact to a part of the state that needs it, the ripple effects are going to bring all kinds of goodness and truly change lives," he added.
Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito have supported the development for more than two years.
“Today’s announcement is wonderful news for southern West Virginia and economic development in the region,” said Manchin. “After nearly two years of advocating for funding (PDF) to help complete the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Industrial Park project, I am pleased the EDA is investing $1.75 million to create 105 acres primed for development.
"This project will give southern West Virginia the opportunity to diversify our economy and workforce, which will attract new businesses and create new good-paying jobs for our fellow West Virginians, and I look forward to the growth it will bring to our state.”
Capito said she hopes the park lays the foundation for advancement in aerospace fields in the region.
"This could not be possible without the determination of local leaders here in Raleigh County and the region," said Capito.
Congresswoman Carol Miller also commended leaders who worked to bring the project to Beckley.
Belcher said the project will recruit at least 13 new companies to the region.