Beaver, W.Va. – The Raleigh County Memorial Airport has accepted a $7.7 million bid to conduct site development for a new 105-acre industrial project at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.
The project, which officials believe has the potential to be a major aviation and economic development hub for southern West Virginia, is estimated to take nearly a year to complete.
The development is designed to accommodate new cargo and aerospace industry.
The airport was assisted by the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and Region 1 Planning and Development Council.
After the NRGRDA’s acceptance of the bid April 27, site preparations began on Monday.
Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the project is a model for the state as the first proactive site readiness initiative.
“This is one of the most complex yet rewarding projects we’ve led,” said Belcher in a press release. “Many people and funding programs came together in a positive way to make it possible.”
An economic development site readiness program and funding was put in place during the 2023 regular session of the Legislature, making future projects easier to develop and adding to the state’s job creation assets.
The contract was signed with A.L.L. Construction, Inc., of Mount Storm, W.Va.
Belcher listed major developments to heighten progress on the development of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, including:
- The Raleigh County Commission, in a special meeting March 14, approved a special allocation of $544,000 to complete the funding for the project.
- Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Feb. 27 a $1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand the airport terminal to accommodate a 50-seat hold room, accessible restrooms, and several sustainable design concepts to promote energy efficiency.
- Progress continues on the aviation maintenance training program led by New River Community and Technical College, including a training hangar to be located adjacent to the airport.
- Local, state and federal leaders jointly announced on Feb. 4, 2021, the last piece of financing for the $8.3 million project – a $1.75 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA).
- Additional major funding awards include Infrastructure Jobs Development Council (IJDC) funding from the State of West Virginia ($3.24 million), Appalachian Regional Commission funding ($1.75 million) and U.S. Economic Development Administration ($1.75 million) will add land, a new road connecting the airport to rail transportation, and new sites for interested companies.
- Other sources of funding bring the total investment in this project to $8,379,000:
Raleigh County Commission - $535,000
Appalachian Power - $200,000
Pendleton Community Bank - $1 million interim project financing
Raleigh County Memorial Airport - Federal Aviation Administration - $75,000
Raleigh County Memorial Airport - $535,000
Belcher said bids for the airport industrial park site work opened on Feb. 23 coming in slightly higher than expected, making the Raleigh County Commission’s special allocation “essential to the project’s ability to move forward on time and on budget.”
“The airport is poised for a major influx of new businesses and increased air travel thanks to the leadership of our long-time airport manager Tom Cochran and the infusion of multiple sources of funding to create site-ready land to recruit aerospace and cargo firms,” said Belcher in the release.
“Raleigh County Memorial Airport is blessed with ample land and infrastructure to attract aerospace industry businesses to southern West Virginia,” Belcher said.
Belcher pointed out that the airport is located three miles east of Beckley and about 60 miles from the Virginia border, to the east and south, offering daily commercial flights as well as private and charter options.
In addition, RCMA is open 24 hours a day, employs 12 people, features two runways and two industrial parks, and is located near three interstate highways. The airport is only one mile from the convergence of I-64 and I-77 and one hour from I-81.
Belcher added that the region, which is home to West Virginia Institute of Technology and New River Community and Technical College, offers two- and four-year academic programs as well as an abundant labor supply for companies seeking new or expanded facilities.
“These training and education opportunities were part of the reason we were awarded the AEROReady Community Certification, enhancing workforce potential in seven counties,” Belcher said in the release. Those counties are Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Wyoming, Mercer, and McDowell.
