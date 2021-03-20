Still struggling to rebuild its Police Department more than four months after the last officer left, Rainelle has been relying on a small corps of moonlighting sheriff’s deputies to patrol the town during peak hours.
But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, according to town recorder and acting Mayor Bill Bell, who advised The Register-Herald on Monday that within the past few days Rainelle has extended job offers to two experienced law enforcement officers.
Although Bell said he expects the officers — one of whom is being hired as chief of police — to begin work in a couple of weeks, he declined to identify the individuals because both are currently employed elsewhere.
In past administrations, Rainelle’s Police Department consisted of three or four officers, one of whom was the chief, but Bell said he isn’t sure the town’s budget will allow that many officers now.
“We’re working through it diligently, but the pandemic has affected everybody,” he said. “We haven’t reached out to the government for help. We haven’t borrowed any money that we’ll have to pay back later. We’ve made it on our own.”
The bigger problem, Bell said, is that everyone is shopping online these days instead of spending their money with local merchants, thus driving down the town’s revenue.
“Online shopping hurts brick and mortar stores,” said Bell, who owns Rainelle Appliance on Main Street. “Every small town is facing this battle.”
He added, “I’ve been in business here for a long time. We’ll make it.”
Bell expressed appreciation for the way the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and local State Police officers have pitched in during the time the town has been without its own police force.
“They’ve been phenomenal,” Bell said.
In a separate interview earlier this month, Sheriff Bruce Sloan explained that his office entered into a contractual agreement with Rainelle to permit off-duty deputies to work limited hours for the town, with the stipulation that they work only inside the town limits.
The town pays those deputies to work a grand total of four 10-hour shifts per week, alternating hours during peak times, Sloan said. The deputies work those shifts while taking vacation or on their regular days off from the Sheriff’s Office.
“There’s no effect on our regular schedule,” Sloan said.
When no deputy is working a Rainelle shift, calls for assistance from the town are routed through the county’s 911 Center, which then dispatches deputy sheriffs and State Police officers as needed.
Sloan said Rainelle’s problems are not unique.
“This has been a nationwide problem for years,” the sheriff said. “Police departments everywhere are struggling to maintain officers. It’s even an issue for the State Police.”
Bell said it will be up to the Rainelle Town Council whether to continue the contract with the Sheriff’s Office once the town’s two new full-time officers begin work. He said he expects that issue to be discussed at council’s next meeting, at 7 p.m. Monday.
