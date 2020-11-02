A long-awaited Rainelle streetscape project is a step closer to reality.
Gov. Jim Justice visited the tiny town in his home county of Greenbrier on Monday to announce the awarding of a $500,000 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program (TARTP) grant that will help pay for design and construction of new sidewalks on Main Street.
“I love Rainelle beyond good sense, and I’m so excited to be here today to announce this grant,” Justice said. “We’ve given out a bunch of these grants over the last week, but this one today is one of the biggest, and we’re bringing it to Rainelle. It’s really good stuff.”
Administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration, TARTP grants help municipalities build and improve sidewalks, lighting and trails.
“This latest round of grants came in just a week ago today,” the governor said. “We decided that we needed to get them out the door and to the people right away.”
While the grant money was quite welcome in this town that is still struggling to recover from the devastating flood of 2016, the timing of Monday’s ceremony was a bit awkward, given that Rainelle Mayor Jason Smith's resignation from office took effect only the day before.
Smith told The Register-Herald last week that he believed another person in town government was trying to take credit for the now-reinvigorated sidewalk project, along with other infrastructure improvements, rather than recognizing the town’s true heroine, former Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton.
“All of those projects are the work of one woman — Andy Pendleton,” Smith said. “She’s the one who put in years of work to bring about these projects. I don’t believe in taking credit for someone’s else’s work.”
Pendleton was front and center at Monday’s ceremony.
“Thank you, Governor Justice, for coming here today to Rainelle,” Pendleton said. “You have been the powerhouse of West Virginia. You have been the best that we could ever ask for.”
Justice also announced that Rainelle has been awarded a separate federal grant worth $277,716 from the FEMA Hazard Mitigation program to pay for the purchase and installation of three generators. Those generators will be installed at the water plant, a substation and the Town Hall/Police Department building.
“I could not be happier for all the goodness that’s going on in Rainelle and all over West Virginia right now,” the governor said.
