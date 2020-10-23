Michael Darnell Ramsey, 47, of Rainelle, was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Upon release from prison, Ramsey will serve a term of 25 years of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.
Ramsey previously pleaded guilty and admitted that he was communicating via Snapchat with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old minor whom he had previously met in person, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart. During these conversations, Ramsey offered to pay the 14-year-old $200 to engage in two sexual acts.
On April 3, Ramsey traveled to a meeting location in Greenbrier County to meet the minor to engage in the commercial sex acts, at which time he was placed under arrest.