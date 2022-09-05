The Salvation Army’s new community center in Beckley is beginning to take shape, although a rainy summer has caused delays with laying the building's foundation.
Construction of the Salvation Army Community Center began on a rainy day in March as if foreshadowing what the next few months would hold.
Although some parts of a construction process can be done in the rain, Beckley Salvation Army Major Ronald Mott said pouring concrete is not one of them.
Despite the rain, Mott said he is still hopeful that crews will be able to meet the projected completion date.
“The goal is May of 2023, but if we keep getting put off with weather, it may be June,” Mott said. “We're hoping for that and they're working in between the raindrops ... working on their days off and stuff like that, just to try to get caught up.”
According to the National Weather Service, Beckley received 9.14 inches of rain in July, making it the sixth wettest July in Beckley’s history.
Mott said the concrete footers for the foundation are nearly complete as well as most of the plumbing and a retention wall along one side of the property.
He said the next item on the agenda will be laying the brick for the outer walls, which should start this week.
Mott said it will take about two and a half months, weather permitting, for the brick masons to lay the bricks for the exterior walls of the community center, which will include a full-size basketball court, a food pantry, a commercial kitchen, a fellowship hall and more.
“I'm excited about this project, and seeing it come up out of the ground here in the next week or two is really going to be exciting,” he said.
After having to work around rain delays, Mott said they have not had any shipping delays with materials, unlike other construction projects around town.
“When we first broke ground, they were saying there's going to be a time delay on the rebar and on some of the steel structure and stuff like that, but we just had a meeting yesterday and they said, ‘No, that's all on track’,” Mott said.
He added that all their building materials have been delivered and it's just a matter of putting everything together.
Mott said the new community center, projected to cost more than $7 million, will go a long way in serving the community's existing as well as future needs.
The new Salvation Army Community Center is located on Robert C. Byrd Drive, just a stop light away from the main entrance into downtown Beckley.
The old Salvation Army, presently occupied, is located in an aging three-story building on South Fayette Street.
Mott said one of the main reasons the Salvation Army has been looking to relocate its Beckley building is because of accessibility as many of the clients they serve are unable to climb the steps at the South Fayette office.
“The new community center will help us to be able to serve even more people,” Mott said.
