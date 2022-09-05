Beckley’s 29th Annual Kids Classic Festival kicked off on a rainy Labor Day at New River Park with activities being forced into a shelter.
The festival runs through Saturday with an agenda of activities for kids of all ages including contests, booths, games, parades, entertainment and more. On Tuesday, Dinosaur Discovery will be held at the Raleigh County main library from 3 to 5 p.m. where children participants may choose between a dinosaur dig kit or a Lego dinosaur build kit while enjoying a collection of dinosaur-themed books.
