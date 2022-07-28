As rain continues to fall intermittently throughout southern West Virginia, some towns have seen disastrous effects, others only minor inconveniences.
Rainelle and Rupert saw severe flooding, with homes and businesses filling with water, and Lewisburg remains under a boil water advisory as a result of the flood.
After Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness on Tuesday in preparation for the storm to come, the resulting damage resulted in the governor doubling down by declaring a state of emergency in Fayette, Greenbrier, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and McDowell counties on Thursday.
“We were prepared for this. We knew that these rains were coming and that our people were going to have to be super, super careful,” Justice said in a prepared release Thursday afternoon. “We reached out to emergency management officials across the state this morning and determined that we had several counties in need of this emergency declaration, but we’re just thankful that it wasn’t worse. Very luckily, we have not yet seen any major life-threatening impacts from these storms.”
The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) stated that although there was little damage to main roads, crews were still out clearing roads of water, trees and other debris.
Embankment failures, downed trees, and washed-out gravel roads were the most common flood damage.
“Our main goal is to keep the roads passable,” said Joe Pack, chief of district operations for the DOH. “We’ve been out in the field since the first reports of high water and storm damage. We were out all day yesterday and we’ll be out all day today assessing damage and getting roads back open.”
Other areas in Appalachia were not as lucky. Flash flooding in southeastern Kentucky has left about 23,000 people without power, three dead, and many stranded on rooftops. Some areas of southeastern Kentucky picked up more than 10 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
In response, Justice has issued orders that members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) be deployed to Kentucky to aid flood victims. WVNG will be sending 12 soldiers along with two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota aircraft.
“The mission of the National Guard is to be ready at a moment’s notice to help our citizens in need and right now, our neighbors in Kentucky need our help,” state Adjutant General Bill Crane said in a news release from the governor’s office. “Upon the direction of Governor Justice, our aircraft and crews with specialized hoist capability and medical evacuation training will be deployed to Kentucky to help save lives and assist their comrades-in-arms from the Kentucky National Guard. Our men and women are proud to answer this call.”
A frontal system has been sitting over the state for the past several days and although it has created numerous downpours, none has been so intense as to cause catastrophic damage, such as what several counties across the region experienced in 2016.
According to the Charleston Weather Service, the flash flood watch has been extended across all of southern West Virginia and other areas of the state to Friday evening in advance of a cold front moving into the area.
The service warned that flash flooding remained "a significant threat across the region.”
"Shower and storm chances will increase after midnight following a mainly quiet evening,” it predicted.
Although the damage in West Virginia has been manageable so far, the threat of a more dangerous series of flooding still remains, as the state of emergency placed by Justice continues. Individuals are urged to take caution as the DOH continues to clear the roadways throughout the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.