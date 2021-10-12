CSX Transportation has scheduled three crossings in Summers County for temporary closure to accommodate repair work that will necessitate rerouting traffic.
Signage will be in place marking detour routes.
One of the crossings is in Pence Springs at Lowell Road between Cedar Lane and Chapman Road with closing tentatively planned for Nov. 10. The two others are in Hinton at Bun Hicks Road between Willowwood Road and Petitt Drive with the closing scheduled for Nov. 17, and at Big Creek Road near Willowwood Road with closing set for Nov. 18.
All crossings are generally closed anywhere from 2-5 days during repair. This can change, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances.
CSX is advising that people be prepared for delays and extended travel times.