From blood pressure to mental health issues, Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL), in collaboration with South Central Educational Development, will host “Making Health Happen” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at the Mullens Opportunity Center (MOC), 300 Front St. in Mullens.
The health screening event will include numerous health services that are much needed in southern West Virginia, according to Sarah Goswick, AmeriCorps VISTA member.
Screenings will include diabetes, hepatitis C, and HIV along with blood pressure and BMI checks.
Tug River Health Association's Mobile Health Unit will provide additional screenings.
Covid-19 vaccines will also be available.
Narcan training will also be provided along with narcan giveaways.
Additionally, the Wyoming County Black Lung Association will provide educational information on black lung disease.
Sound Mind Inc. will share information about its recovery centers.
Services will be available and free of charge for everyone who attends, according to Goswick.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided along with several favors and handouts.
– Mary Catherine Brooks