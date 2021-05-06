In an effort to highlight several of its member restaurants, the board of the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets to raffle off seven “Chamber Dining Experiences.”
Each $20 ticket purchased offers a chance to win gift certificates for dinner for two at each of two paired restaurants. Seven winners will be drawn.
Restaurant pairs are:
1 - The General Lewis Inn and Fruits of Labor
2 - The Livery Tavern and Brier Patch Bar & Grill
3 - Sam Snead’s and Hill and Holler
4 - Stardust Café and Blackwell’s Catering
5 - The French Goat and The Asylum
6 - The Humble Tomato and Briergarten
7 - Road Hog’s BBQ and Del Sol Cantina
Those wishing to buy tickets may contact the chamber at 304-645-2818 or www.greenbrierwvchamber.org.
Tickets must be purchased no later than noon on May 14 to be eligible for the drawing, which will be conducted on May 17. Restrictions may apply.
Additional information about chamber member opportunities is available on the organization’s website.