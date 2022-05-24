radford, va — Radford University has released its Dean’s List for Spring 2022. Appearing on the Dean’s List is the most prestigious academic recognition RU students can receive for their performance during a semester.
Students will be placed on the Dean’s List if they meet four specific criteria. They must have 12 semester hours of coursework graded A-F; earn GPA’s of at least 3.4 for all courses not graded on a pass-fail basis; obtain no grade lower than “C”; and no incomplete grades.
The following students were included on the Spring 2022 Dean’s List:
l Hailey Jenks, Biology major from Peterstown
l Courtney Martin, English major from Lewisburg
l Madeleine Mohler, Psychology major from Union
