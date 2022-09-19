R.D. Bailey Lake will be drawn down to winter pool elevation earlier than normal this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday.
The action will allow completion of a new waterline, crossing between the Big Branch Day Use Area and the Guyandotte Point Recreation Area, during more favorable weather conditions and provide a larger access to the shoreline.
Drawdown usually begins Nov. 1, and winter pool is reached on Dec. 1.
This year, the drawdown to winter pool will begin on Oct. 15. The water level is expected to drop around two feet per day until winter pool is achieved around Nov. 1.
Water levels will drop quickly and expose shoreline and other potential hazards, and boaters are urged to use caution.
The Summer Launch Ramp at Guyandotte Point is currently open and will remain open until the launch ramp becomes unusable due to low water levels.
Information about the Summer Ramp’s closure will be posted on the R.D. Bailey Lake Facebook page, or those interested may phone the R.D. Bailey Lake office at 304-664-3229.
The Winter Launch Ramp will open Oct. 15 and remain open until further notice.
The lake was built as a flood control project, protecting areas from Gilbert to Barboursville.
The 310-foot-high dam structure sits 1,400 feet across the valley.
R.D. Bailey Lake Visitor's Center, located at 1110 Visitor Center Road in Hanover, provides a breathtaking view of the dam and the lake.
The summer lake surface is about 630 acres, with 17 miles of shoreline, making it a popular destination for fishermen and other outdoor enthusiasts.
Open for boating throughout the year, the lake contains smallmouth and largemouth bass, walleye, muskie, channel catfish, among others.
The project is also known for the trophy bucks which sprint through the lush forests.
Additional recreational features include picnicking, seasonal camping, and hiking.
The entire U.S. Army Corps project includes the lake, the dam, and surrounding lands, which occupy 19,309 acres.
