Quota of Beckley is having an online auction as a fundraiser.
To look at the items being auctioned, go to the Quota Cares page on Facebook.
The online auction opened Nov. 30 and will end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5. Winners will be announced on Monday, Dec. 6.
A live viewing on Facebook of all items will start at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Quota is a non-profit, all-volunteer club. All funds are used for community projects such as a Mother's Day dinner at the homeless shelter, scholarships for hearing-impaired students, and birthday cakes and gift cards for students at Burlington United Methodist Family Services, among many other projects the club helps.