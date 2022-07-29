Books are serious business in the Town of Quinwood.
When countywide budget cuts and funding reallocations threatened Quinwood’s only public library, residents and community leaders took matters into their own hands to ensure that everyone – especially the area’s youth – had continued access to literature.
“We just wanted to give the kids a fun, safe place to go,” Quinwood Town Clerk Cassandra Childers told The Register-Herald.
“When the Rupert library was moved, from what I understand, they (Greenbrier County Commission) told Quinwood kids that it was equal distance to Rupert and Rainelle, and that they weren’t going to fund the library here anymore,” Childers said. “The previous mayor, she tried to keep it open as much as she could. But there were a lot of outgoing expenses.”
Childers spearheaded an initiative to reduce the library’s operating expenses, thus making it feasible for the town to continue providing those services. This eventually led to the decision to move the facility into a vacant room inside Quinwood’s town hall building.
“By moving the library into a space within Town Hall, the town pays for the electricity and the internet,” Childers noted. “The library now has no outgoing bills. So any funding that we receive through grants, donations, or fundraising goes directly towards buying new books.”
According to Childers, the library’s former location was a “small little building in town,” located beside the Coal Miner’s Memorial on Route 20.
Childers added that plans are underway to convert the former library space into a full “Coal Miner’s Museum.” To help facilitate the library’s relocation, as well as assist with the renovations to the current location within Town Hall, those involved with the project used work crews from Mt. Olive Correctional Center.
“If it wasn’t for those guys (work crews), we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Childers said.
In addition to serving the surrounding community, the Quinwood Library also functions as school library for the students at Crichton Elementary. Librarian Lora Penny is an AmeriCorps volunteer and mother of two Crichton students. This level of “community connection” is something which Greenbrier County School Superintendent Jeff Bryant touched on while speaking with The Register-Herald.
“The relationship that exists between the Quinwood Community Library and Crichton Elementary serves as not only the commitment of the community to partner and share services for the benefit of students and educators, but serves as an example for all communities to follow,” Bryant said.
As well as support from within the Town of Quinwood, Childers credits partnerships with several other area organizations for the library’s ability to be an ongoing positive presence in the community.
“We’ve partnered with Elizabeth Reynolds at WVU Extension. She’s come up and helped kids with healthy eating and exercise,” Childers noted, before explaining how the library tries to be prepared for the needs of the children who visit.
“We always have food on hand,” Childers said. “So when the kids show up, we’ve got snacks and drinks. We’ve got a television, so they can just come and watch a movie if they want. We also have two computers to get online. They can do homework or whatever they would like.”
“We’ve also partnered with the Greenbrier County Health Alliance,” Childers added. “We’ve received grant money from them to do raised garden beds and free yoga classes. The raised beds were for the kids club to grow vegetables behind our building. We’ve also applied for the County Commission’s Arts and Recreation grant to pay for all of our summer kids club stuff.”
The Quinwood Community Library is currently open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Due to limited space, staff does request that the library be contacted prior to the dropping off of unsolicited book donations. Monetary donations, as well as Amazon gift cards to be used for the purchase of new books, are always welcome. Contact Cassandra Childers at 304-438-6658 for more information.
