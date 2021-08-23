Quilts return to the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Festival

Quilters and quilt lovers will be happy to learn the 46th Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show will return to the Appalachian Arts and Crafts Festival (now the Makers Market) on Aug. 27-28. This year the theme is Patriotic Quilts, and several have been entered for judging and public enjoyment. In addition, we will be exhibiting Quilts of Valor, which have been donated for presentation to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. Maribeth Shreeve, co-ordinator of QOV for West Virginia, will be on hand to present a donated, hand-made quilt. She will also be displaying a quilt which will be raffled off at the end of the Market. Tickets will be available throughout the Makers Market.
Our Quilter’s Country Store will feature two returning vendors located on the main floor. Quilts & More is in Victor and is owned by Debra Davis, where she consults with customers, teaches quilting and sells top quality fabric and quilting supplies. She began quilting with her mother and grandmother as a child and opened her business in 1987. One of the original juried textile artists of Tamarack, Debra continues to be one of their prominent quilt makers. She also attends arts & craft shows where she sells her quilts, ornaments, wall hangings, placemats and various textile gift items.
Itchin’2 Be Stitchin’ is located in Beckley and opened in 2011 as a companion shop to owner Nancy Sturgill’s Flowers by Nancy. She also began quilting as a child and eventually began providing long-arm quilting for the Beckley area. Her shop carries a wide variety of fabrics, books, patterns and notions. She enjoys assisting quilters in their choice of fabrics and any questions they may have.
The popularity of quilting has remained through various economic periods and is still a treasured art by many creative textile artists. Please plan to visit the Makers Market and view our “Appalachian Treasures”!