The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center is hosting the Alderson Quilters and Crafters Guild (AQCG) quilt show and sale now through the end of December.
On the corner of Washington and Court streets in Lewisburg, the Visitors Center is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The AQCG’s show and sale will showcase quilts, table runners and other handcrafted items that will make lovely holiday gifts. The centerpiece of the colorful display is AQCG’s “rent quilt,” a special collaborative work that will be raffled off, with the proceeds going to the Alderson Community Center to pay “rent” for the quilters’ meeting space.
Members of AQCG meet monthly to learn new skills, share ideas and showcase their projects.
For more information about the show and sale or the Visitors Center, call 304-645-1000 or email info@greenbrierwv.com.