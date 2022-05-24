One of the most valued treasures of a family is a quilt, but often the details about who made it and when and where it was made become less clear as time passes. The West Virginia Quilt Documentation project is a way for quilt owners to record details about a quilt for the generations that follow and for quilt researchers.
Quilts made in West Virginia or residing in West Virginia may be documented at the upcoming West Virginia Quilt Festival on June 16-18, 2022, in Summersville. Details about the maker and photos of the quilts are placed in a national database as part of the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project. The “documentation days” will occur at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center (the National Guard Armory).
“It does not matter whether the quilt you have was made here in West Virginia or that you obtained it elsewhere and it is now in the Mountain State,” said Fran Kordek, organizer of the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project. “We have recorded the names of the makers and details about the many quilts here in West Virginia. We also want to record details about quilts for which the maker is unknown.”
Well-loved and well-worn quilts, as well as family heirlooms and treasures, are welcome for documentation. The documentation is free, but quilt owners need to make an appointment, Kordek said. Quilt documentation will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18.
“Volunteers with the West Virginia Quilt Documentation Project have worked since 2016 to document more than 500 quilts,” Kordek said. “After a two-year break because of Covid, we are anxious to get back to recording the names and details of West Virginia quilts and quiltmakers.”
The documentation volunteers examine and photograph the quilts and make notes about the quilts and any information owners might have about the quiltmakers. The information is stored in the West Virginia Culture Center Archives and it is entered in The Quilt Index (www.quiltindex.org), a national database of quilts from across the country.