Following a monthly town council meeting in Alderson in December, residents who attended the meeting were left somewhat speechless by a decision made by council which appeared to squash any future public comment that related to the pending felony charges against Alderson’s mayor.
During the next council meeting in January, several residents expressed their displeasure at council's attempting to silence their voices.
It was then that Alderson Mayor Travis Copenhaver stepped in and explained away the decision as a misunderstanding saying that while they have the right to limit public comment, they never have nor would.
While the January meeting in Alderson Town Hall ended quite civilly with those in attendance sharing a few laughs on a completely unrelated matter, questions still lingered as to whether or not Copehaver’s statement was true.
Could a town council actually enforce a ban on a certain topic during a public meeting and what rights does the public have when it comes to speaking at a meeting?
To answer these questions, The Register-Herald turned to West Virginia University Law Professor Patrick McGinley.
McGinley’s credentials include coauthoring West Virginia’s Open Government Guide for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press as well as litigating several issues related to government transparency.
The backstory
Before digging into the legal questions, The Register-Herald filled McGinley in on details surrounding the Alderson town meetings which brought up these questions.
This particular matter dates back to early September 2021 when Copenhaver, who has served as Alderson’s mayor since 2013, was charged with three felonies as a result of a June incident.
Calls for Copenhaver to step down as mayor have been ongoing since the charges were released.
In response to this, Copenhaver said the charges hold no merit as he is innocent until proven guilty.
While there is a separate legal route the town council can take to remove Copenhaver, a motion to only pursue action against the mayor if he is convicted was made and passed by the council at a later meeting in December.
At the tail end of that motion made by Councilwoman Doris Kasley was the stipulation that “any further discussion of this matter distracts from our consideration of other important business of the town,” which residents took to mean that they would be unable to speak on the matter at future meetings.
This was made clear by Copenhaver, who said, just prior to calling for a vote on the motion, “If this vote passes and this carries forward, it is our right to not hear any caller come and address council on this issue. If that is the case, this will not be open for public comment until such time. We do not have to allow sign in; we don't have to allow people to speak.”
In January, when it came time for the next town council meeting, several members of the public, who spoke during the public comment portion, said they disagreed with council’s decision and made assertions that it infringed on their First Amendment right of freedom of speech.
Addressing the public comment issues, Copenhaver pointed out that none of the callers who spoke at the meeting had been limited in what they were allowed to say.
He went on to say that eliminating public comment on the matter surrounding his charges was not part of Kasley’s motion that was approved.
“I said that I would love to see that we not hear anything else and that we do still have the right to limit public comment. But we have never limited public comment...
“The motion was not amended and (the council member’s) motion stood that we merely were moving on and council’s opinion was that we not address anything until it was finalized.”
The right to public comment
Getting back to the legal questions that were sparked as a result of these meetings, McGinley said it’s important to first understand West Virginia’s Open Government Proceedings Act, which is detailed in Chapter 6 Article 9A of the West Virginia Code.
The purpose of this law is to require meetings of governing bodies to be open to the public and has guidelines on everything from how these meetings should be publicized to when they are allowed to go into private executive sessions.
Also referred to as the Sunshine Law or Open Meetings Act, it was established in West Virginia in 1975 and has been amended four times.
The law begins with a section titled “Declaration of legislative policy,” which stipulates the intended purpose or goal of the Open Meetings Act.
Part of this section of the law reads, “The Legislature hereby further finds and declares that the citizens of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the governmental agencies that serve them. The people in delegating authority do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for them to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments of government created by them.”
It goes on to say that the government itself “benefits from openness” because it promotes public input as well as public confidence in its government.
The section then ends by saying, “It is the intent of the Legislature to balance these interests in order to allow government to function and the public to participate in a meaningful manner in public agency decisionmaking."
In summing up this declaration, McGinley said it’s clear that the legislature is making a point to tell governing bodies, whether they be town councils, county commissions or state bodies, that they should strive to be as open as possible with the public.
Not only should officials be upfront with the public, but they should allow the public to participate in a “meaningful manner,” McGinley said, quoting the statute.
“I think that’s an important part – ‘participate in a meaningful manner,’” McGinley said. “It gives the public body discretion, but not total discretion. It’s guided by the goal of openness and transparency that the statute was designed to guarantee the citizens.”
While the intent of the statute seems clear, its intent and what elected officials are required to do during public meetings do not exactly line up.
For example, when asked if the Alderson Town Council would be breaking this Open Meeting Act if they had decided to make comment on the mayor’s pending charges off limits, McGinley said he didn’t think so.
“Politically, that's a very questionable decision,” he said. “Because if the people want transparency, want to give their opinion to elected officials (and) want to understand. Public officials not wanting to hear that is problematic for all of them... And while they may not be able to sue the council to be allowed to speak, that's going to have implications.
“The problem with lack of transparency is that people start thinking the worst. ‘What are they trying to hide?’ And while it may not have legal consequences by shutting down discussion, it's going to have political complications and it undercuts the notion that the legislature states in the declaration of policy, that transparency furthers democracy.”
McGinley said he was happy to hear that the Alderson mayor and council backed off from their previously assumed decision because pursuing the stifling of public comment could be seen as an abuse of power.
“These are tough calls for them because of conflict in the community but they shouldn’t — and they must not — lose sight of the goal of the (Open Meeting) statute, which they're required to honor,” he said.
Diving deeper into the right of the public to comment during a public meeting, McGinley said the statute does not explicitly give the public “the right” to comment at a meeting.
“The Open Meetings Law doesn't mandate that at every public body meeting, that there'll be an opportunity for the public to comment,” he said. “But if a public body is going to provide time for the public to comment, then they have to do it fairly and without discriminating against speakers.”
McGinley said the statute does allow a public body to establish rules for how it will conduct meetings including requiring those wanting to speak to sign up and enforcing a time limit for each speaker.
However, the majority of this spelled out in the law is stipulated with a “may” and not a “shall,” which leaves room for the discretion of the governing body.
When it comes to law, if a statue states something “may” be done, it implies a certain level of discretion, while a “shall” means that the action is mandatory.
“If the statute doesn't have a ‘shall,’ that means that the public body subject to it is given discretion, but that doesn't mean they can do anything they want,” McGinley said. “You can have an abuse of discretion. That would be, for example, allowing one person to speak about an issue and not allowing anybody else.”
Given this and other issues that have been brought up in regard to the Open Meeting Act, McGinley said he thinks the legislature should revisit the law to make this matter and others clear.
“In my view, the Open Meetings law should be revisited to make it clear, the extent of transparency that's required, and eliminate obvious loopholes,” he said. “It really should be looked at more closely and loopholes and defects addressed, and it hasn't been (looked at) since it was amended last in (2013).”
McGinley said other flaws or loopholes that he sees with the law deal with governing bodies' ability to go into executive session and what actually constitutes a meeting that’s governed under this law.
“There's inexorable movement in government to act in secrecy,” he said. “I’m not saying in Alderson or in West Virginia; I mean everywhere. Public officials, bureaucrats, politicians ... they often err on the side of concealing information. The (Freedom of Information Act) and Open Meetings Law are intended to counteract that natural human tendency toward secrecy.”