Residents of Raleigh County are receiving additional support in the ongoing fight against addiction.
Spero Health, a community-based addiction treatment facility, recently conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark their grand opening on the first of the month. The new out-patient facility is aiming to integrate mental health services with addiction treatment plans to help treat patients more comprehensively.
“Seeing patients recover is more fulfilling to me than managing their symptoms,” said Bennie E. White, facility administrator. “We chose to start in Beckley because we have sister clinics in Parkersburg and Princeton, and we wanted to complete the coverage to assist with the addiction process.”
A graduate of Concord and Bluefield University with a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in business management, White hopes his background and passion can help expand the front in the fight against addiction.
The new facility, located at 122 Professional Park, offers in-house lab testing capabilities and spacious rooms for group discussions, as well as licensed counselors and registered nurses.
“People always ask me how difficult is it to treat addiction, and I tell them that we have seen true, measurable success through treatment,” White said.
“We’ve seen their lives change. They get their families back, they get their jobs back. I love to see that healing process,” said Tammy Angle, a licensed addiction counselor in West Virginia.
The facility also has modern amenities that help integrate with other local service providers. QR codes, or quick response codes, are scattered throughout brochures and pamphlets on clinic tables and in hallways, making it easy for patients to access the support they need.
“We also provide extracurricular resources to connect them to services such as food pantries, housing authorities, programs like WIC and daycare, and options to renew their Medicaid here,” White said.
All of these services are intended to be used in a holistic manner, providing complete care for individual patients on their road to recovery.
The treatment center aims to provide Recovery Support Specialist training in addition to employment opportunities with the clinic.
With support from other service providers, Spero Health aims to make progress in the fight against addiction.
