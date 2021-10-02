One of United Way of Southern West Virginia’s more popular fundraising projects is upon us. The Fall Denim for a Difference campaign will be held the week of Oct. 25 through 29.
I assume you all are as familiar with this fundraiser as you are with the fabric itself. But, when one assumes, well, you know the rest. So here’s a brief explanation: During the above-listed dates, folks wear denim for a very affordable donation of $5 per day, $10 for three days or $15 for the week, then that money goes to United Way of Southern WV for distribution to those in need.
I encourage employees and business owners to get on board with this easy, readily available, economical and effective campaign.
Most people have a pair of jeans, denim jacket, skirt or shirt on hand. Even denim face masks have made their way into our lives. Whether you attended the Wrangler show at Fashion Week and had to have those smoking creased jeans or Levi’s 2021 collection inspired you to pull out that ’90s trucker jacket from the attic or simply still rocking, well, still trying to rock, jeggings, wear your look with pride knowing you’re making a huge difference in someone’s life right here at home by simply wearing denim.
Because by paying nominal money to wear any of these items any day of the project you’ll be making a contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia supported organizations like Bland Ministry that offers emergency assistance where needed, or Gabriel Project, REACHH Family Resource Center and Child Protect of Mercer County that provide basics for babies, run baby pantries and advocate for our children, or Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center. Your $5 might buy socks or gloves for cold feet or hands. Your $10 could buy a pack of diapers. That $15 you give can be spent on nutritious food.
I’d like to stir up some friendly competition among southern WV schools, between business competitors and among like organizations to see which leads in 2021 Denim for a Difference participation. Perhaps bars and restaurants would host nightly denim competitions. I’d make it rain on whoever wears stonewashed jeans best. Artists might get really creative with a denim medium and sell those items to generate additional proceeds to the campaign.
When Bing Crosby was turned away from an upscale Vancouver hotel for wearing denim at check-in, this inspired the denim suit, known today as the Canadian Tuxedo.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were in several publications in 2001 after they both wore denim formal wear to an event.
That something so simple as some folks wearing denim made such a difference in the fashion world that they’re still referenced 20 and 70 years later is significant. Imagine something so simple as some folks wearing jeans the last week of October 2021 in southern WV making such a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens that those differences last a lifetime.
The registration deadline is Oct. 20. So, please get registered today. Contact the United Way of Southern WV for additional information: 304-253-2111. I look forward to seeing our communities blanketed in denim, and maybe even seeing a pair of jeggings or two.